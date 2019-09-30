I and the community of New Holland are very disappointed in the decision to close the local YMCA (“YMCA may sell,” Sept. 10).
Apparently, through no control of our own, it was being mismanaged and as result led to debt and much-needed repairs that were never acknowledged. The Y is very important to me because I did 10 years of physical rehabilitation there. I basically learned to walk again by using the pool, attending physical therapy and using the gym as well as classes. I met people through the Y who now are lifelong friends.
I’m not a Lancaster County native, so this was a great way to meet people and network. That brings me to the second reason of why this place had so much meaning: I was out of work for many years due to disability, and the YMCA staff convinced me to apply for a front-desk job, but as soon as I did, it was too late — the Y announced its closure.
The physical therapy there grew by word of mouth. And there were members of the Y who solely depended on it for socialization or to participate in activities. We don’t understand why this happened and the community wasn’t made aware of the situation, and why they didn’t ask for donations or do fundraisers. Local businesses surely would have contributed. We are very saddened by this and would like an explanation!
Lori Ericson
New Holland