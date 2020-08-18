In the past decade, a number of Amish families have bought farms and moved into Conestoga Township. It is a joy to hear the happy shouting of children playing in the yard drifting over from my neighbor’s house across the road. And it has led me to change the shouted expletives I use when I’m out splitting firewood (“Oh, Buttercup!”).

On the occasions that the community gathers for church nearby, I can hear the singing from my porch. Although I can’t understand a word of the German dialect and I don’t embrace the premise behind the worship, I still find the sound beautiful and uplifting. It’s as close to God as this old agnostic is ever going to get.

On these Sundays, the children are all scrubbed and clean, and the girls in their white aprons and caps, smiling as they walk down the road, are the very picture of purity and innocence. Yes, I know that they are just people, and capable of spite and anger, but if angels ever descended and walked the Earth, this is how I believe they would appear.

To inflict violence on something so beautiful and pure goes far beyond a simple crime; it is a violation of the sacred. Linda Stoltzfoos is still missing. The accused is in prison. Her family grieves, and her community is in shock. I will leave forgiveness and acceptance to others. Perhaps someday I will get there, but for now I am repulsed and deeply saddened.

David Stoeckl

Conestoga Township