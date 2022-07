I am saddened to hear of the untimely passing of former funeral director Andrew Scheid. My condolences go out to his family at this difficult time.

Though I understand Scheid had some difficulties in his life, I want those who loved him to know that, on the worst day of my life, Scheid showed me a level of care and kindness for which I will always be grateful.

Toni Ruhl

East Hempfield Township