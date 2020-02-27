Thank you, LNP | LancasterOnline, for pointing out the trouble that has erupted in our county Democratic Party (“Pushed out,” Feb. 3). I’m saddened and deeply worried about what this could portend for the November elections and congressional reapportionment after the 2020 census.
My personal status in the party could be best defined as “worker bee” since 2008. I’m not clear about the alignments in this current disorder. My limited contacts with city and county activists seem to suggest a somewhat equal split among three reactions to the resignation :
1. This split needed to happen, but was not followed by a clear explanation of why.
2. A few loud malcontents have no appreciation for the nuts and bolts of running a party organization. But there was no explanation of what they don’t understand.
3. Beats me! I didn’t even know about the tensions before they hit the press.
I’m delighted with our three relative “newbies” on Millersville Borough Council. I rejoiced at Ismail Smith-Wade-El’s attending our fundraisers with his college friends and then getting involved. I greatly respect JoAnn Hentz and her hard work, along with that of all those who toiled in Lancaster County politics for more than 40 years, before it was even respectable to identify as a Democrat.
I want to believe there’s no financial malfeasance, overt racism or ageism at the root of our party’s troubles. So please settle equitably the necessary power-sharing within a growing organization. Check personal egos at the door, expand transparency, recruit all who are interested in the 2020 Democratic wave, and let’s get to work to bring our very qualified candidates success in November.
Dorothy E. Saunders
Manor Township