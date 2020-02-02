I love the newspaper. I love my early morning routine of getting up, putting out the flag and picking up the newspaper, which has been delivered by our very reliable newspaper lady. After feeding the cats, with WRTI on the radio and a cup of coffee, I am set to read the paper for as long as I can. As I have grown older, I spend much more time reading the news section and considerably more time reading about the man in the White House.
Also as I have grown older, I can do more days of The New York Times crossword puzzle, which I always boast about to my husband.
And as I have grown older, I am saddened by the deterioration of our ideals of civility and truth in public office officials, particularly by the leader of this nation. Along with Nancy Pelosi, I pray for him.
Jackie Schroder
Cornwall, Lebanon County