I am deeply saddened by the number of letters to the editor from people who are angry that ExtraGive this year required nonprofits to submit a nondiscrimination policy.

These letter writers frequently cite their faith and the rights of individuals and organizations to follow their consciences in determining what organizations to support. They seemingly believe that it is inappropriate for the values of an organization to be considered when deciding whether to allow that organization to participate in ExtraGive.

Some writers claim that such consideration creates division within the community, and they presumably disagree that the discriminatory practices of these organizations create division.

In other words, if I understand correctly, they support their chosen organizations’ right to discriminate but are outraged when ExtraGive “discriminates” against the discriminators.

How ironic.

Doris Russ

West Hempfield Township