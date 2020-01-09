I’m sitting here scratching my head, trying to be an adult about this. I’ve lived in Pennsylvania for 40 years and I know it’s a big hunting state. And it’s true, I’m not a hunter. The bear that was captured in Lancaster six months ago — the bear that everyone was so concerned about, carefully tranquilizing him, capturing and gingerly placing him back into his natural state, and releasing him into the wild — was indeed an unusual story. Everyone seemed very concerned and happy when he was saved and returned to where he belonged.
When I read he’d been “harvested” — like that word “neutralized” — it stopped being fun for me. I looked it up. Do people eat bear? Yes, they do and it’s soooooo tasty. And there’s more. People find bear hunting rewarding, challenging, exhilarating and fun. And apparently there are too many bears in the woods.
And yet something doesn’t seem right. What joy could you possibly take in killing a bear? Why can’t you just let him live out his days like the rest of us? What pleasure is there in taking a bear’s life unless it’s charging toward you? Not what I wanted to read on the first day of the New Year (“Animals, pop stars, confections: Quirky stories from ’19”). Bam, I got him right between the eyes. Whoopee!
Lyn Ross
Lancaster