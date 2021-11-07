The article “Hidden in plain sight” in the Oct. 31 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline was a shock to me.

In fact, it angered me to know that white supremacy and antisemitism operatives have been so active in Lancaster County. As a Lancaster native, I am saddened by the evidence of how prevalent this Nazism has become in recent years. It bewilders me how, in this day and age, people could become so misinformed and spread hatred and misinformation into and throughout society.

My anger has subsided somewhat into pity for those who profess this white supremacist and antisemitic ideology and choose to spread this plague to infect others. To have this nonsense exposed in my hometown is insane. Is this a result of the continued out-of-control polarization of our political system? Has our country become so vulnerable that people swallow this garbage? How might rational people deal with this issue?

I wish there was an easy answer. Just keep your eyes and ears open to what is happening, not only in our community, but in other communities throughout this great country. Act rationally!

David Martin

Manheim Township