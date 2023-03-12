I was saddened to read the note on Page A2 of the Feb. 26 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline indicating that publication of the “Dilbert” comic strip is being discontinued.

The personal views of Scott Adams that were cited as reasons for the cancellation were taken out of context, in my opinion. And those views are not depicted in the comic strip, which portrays the silliness of some corporate policies and characters found in the workplace and pokes fun at office culture and incompetence.

As a person whose entire adult career has been in “the office,” most of the shenanigans portrayed in the comic strip ring true. Plus, the strip conveyed a certain amount of cleverness — so lacking in many comics today.

Certainly some people in the past — including John Lennon, members of The Chicks (previously known as the Dixie Chicks) and Howard Stern — have been tarnished by “proclamations.” But one does not need to pay attention or give dollars to them if they wish, and that seems to be the point of Adams’ statements.

Finally, I am not impressed with the replacement comic strip, “Crabgrass.” So far, little Kevin seems to be a spoiled brat who does not show respect. It seems that the old punishable “back talk” has been replaced with the new “reality” comics? I’m not laughing.

Bob Reynolds

Leola