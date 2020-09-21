President Donald Trump, being the biggest liar in Washington, D.C., and his two puppets — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Attorney General William Barr, who simply act as he pulls their strings in endorsement of him and his comments — represent, in my view, the saddest situation this country has put up with for decades.

I would not trust any of them to carry my charity donation across the street to the donation box for fear of it possibly not ending up there.

James Ebersole

East Hempfield Township