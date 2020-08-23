We recently had a community yard sale in the neighborhood we have lived in for 44 years. I am not a fan of yard sales, but we were looking forward to this as a way to connect with neighbors and friends during this difficult time.

My wife saw it as an opportunity to start clearing the house of our many books and put them in an old Radio Flyer wagon to take them out front. She made a sign saying “Free Books.” But apparently someone interpreted that as “Free Wagon”!

The wagon that was taken was much more than an old rusty wagon. That wagon was given to us 40 years ago as a gift for our children and has since been used by our grandchildren. It has special memories!

My wife also put out a cooler with a “Free Snacks” on it. Apparently, that was interpreted as “Free Cooler.” You can say that “it’s just a cooler,” but it was carried to many racetracks over the years on family vacations.

Not only can the person responsible for taking the wagon seemingly not read — they didn’t take any books — but they think they are entitled to someone else’s belongings.

I have been left with disappointment for what could have and should have been a great event.

Robert D. Sands

Manor Township