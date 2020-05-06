Thank you to the writer of the short April 29 letter “No punches pulled here.” It stated what many of us believe to be the truth.

I am a political moderate. An individual who exhibits ethics and has the humility and management skills to address the political issues of the day will always earn my vote.

I did not vote for President Donald Trump, mainly because I was aware of his business deals over the decades that were self-serving. He shamelessly declared bankruptcy several times, financially injured people and communities in his path, and then continued to make more millions for the Trump dynasty. He also had a reputation for dishonesty and unfaithfulness in his many relationships with women.

Yet, after he was elected, I decided to give him a fair chance to see if he would change his ways after the American people gave him the great honor to be president of our country. I have sadly watched our president display dishonesty, arrogance, rudeness and self-promotion in the past 3 1/2 years.

He is, indeed, the emperor who has no clothes.

Teresa Bair

Upper Leacock Township