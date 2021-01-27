It is with sadness that we say goodbye to Tony Wang’s restaurant (“Not reopening,” Jan. 20 LNP | LancasterOnline).

Tony and his wife, Pam, have been a cornerstone of our restaurant community and will be missed. Through the years, I have had the pleasure of dining in and carrying out Wang’s wonderful food.

Tony has always been the example of how to take care of his customers — always quick to say hello and laugh with his patrons over a cup of tea.

Tony is truly an American success story, and we wish him well as he fights through the pandemic and his own health issues. God bless!

David Wood

Manheim Township