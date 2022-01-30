More than 60 years ago, there was a wonderful English teacher at the then-small Johnstown campus of the University of Pittsburgh. He was a prolific writer of letters to the newspaper. Many of his submissions dealt with controversial topics. More often than not, his letters would generate one or more rebuttals.

The Johnstown newspaper had a wide distribution, and thus folks from near and far could respond. Sometimes he would defend his original assertions and that would result in “re-rebuttals.”

Some of his students suggested that a punch in the nose would quiet some of his critics. He would smile and counsel them to be tolerant of different opinions. A group of his brightest students played detective and analyzed a big batch of the published letters. Their conclusion was that the same person had written them all, regardless of the names that were signed. The professor just smiled.

Sadly, I believe that many of today’s reader letters are written by folks who write in a fashion similar to the music world’s poor “Johnny One Note.” Once you’ve seen their name, you know the message, ad nauseum.

It would be interesting to have a writing contest in which the entrants must be creative and courageous enough to thoughtfully present both sides of some of today’s most controversial issues. It would require some new thinking.

Roger Thornton

East Hempfield Township