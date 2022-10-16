As a longtime registered Democrat, I am truly amazed — and actually saddened — by the seeming deterioration of the Republican Party.

In the past, the GOP provided alternative ideas and policies that it believed would promote the betterment of society and strengthen the democratic process in our county. I believe that its demise is directly related to its obvious examples of hypocrisy and its total lack of integrity.

The GOP espouses lofty values and standards of conduct for everyone, and then ignores or dismisses that same conduct when its leaders violate them. It spews hatred and contempt for those who do not share its vision of things, rather than promoting policies that would help solve problems and benefit all citizens and the country in general.

I believe that the Republican Party is now led by and comprised of self-righteous hypocrites who have deleted their core values and compromised their integrity in order to gain power and control. This shame has been documented over and over again and will become a stain on the party’s legacy.

The character of the leadership of the Republican Party is at an all-time low, and the saddest thing is that the membership does not seem to care. If the GOP is successful, I believe that we will all suffer and that our lofty standing in the world will be tarnished.

Jim Bishop

Landisville