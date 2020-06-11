Really loving your country involves sacrifice from time to time. It involves doing what is difficult to do. For example, staying indoors at your home for a few months, social distancing, and wearing a mask in public.

These steps help to keep the virus that causes COVID-19 from spreading like wildfire. So there will be some long, boring days. It’s now summertime, but maybe you should postpone that beach trip. Or play golf later. Or cancel that barbecue you planned to attend.

I know — I’m bored, too. But boredom won’t kill me. COVID-19 might. You also may pass the virus on to others because you are infected but asymptomatic. You need to worry about infecting your fellow Americans. You need to care about others.

About 60 years ago, President John F. Kennedy said it best in his inaugural address: “Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country.’’

Those are good words to live by.

Doing the tough things to reduce the impact of this deadly virus means loving America more than you love selfish pleasures. Think about it.

Dan Betz

East Cocalico Township