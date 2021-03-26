After seeing the front page of Tuesday’s LNP | LancasterOnline (“Endline to endline: Ryan Smith, who gave his all on court and off, succumbs to leukemia”), it is with great sadness that I write this letter.

With sadness because of the loss of such a wonderful young man as Ryan Smith, but with overwhelming thankfulness for his life and the impact that he made in this world.

Ryan’s father, Craig, summed up the young man’s life in one amazing sentence. He said Ryan sought to “work hard and be faithful and kind to others.” No one could ever ask for a more fitting tribute than that.

After reading about Ryan Smith’s journey over the past year in LNP | LancasterOnline, he and his family have been in my prayers daily, and his family will continue to be in them.

I thank God for his life and the impact that his life had on so many people. After I read of Ryan’s death, I was struck by a quote I read in one of my devotionals just minutes later: “God will not permit any troubles to come upon us unless he has a specific plan by which great blessing can come out of great difficulty.”

That would be a fitting quote in reference to Ryan and his life.

Ryan said he wanted to use his story so that others would come to know God and to fight and be inspired. We know that Ryan was welcomed into his eternal home with God saying to him, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” This young man showed everyone how to live life in a way to which we would all hope to aspire.

Joan Saunders

East Hempfield Township