The former president is being tried in the U.S. Senate this week for inciting an insurrection. Many senators seem to need an example of moral and political courage for this undertaking, so I’m suggesting someone who didn’t need to pose with a gun, wave a flag or incite an attack. After recovering from a poisoning perpetrated by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s spies, Alexei Navalny returned to Moscow and was immediately arrested.

Gayle Ray

Lititz