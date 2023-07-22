The Russia-Ukraine war is part of an ongoing international conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The real start of the war was February 2014, when Russian forces annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine.

The primary locations of the conflict involve Ukraine, the Crimean Peninsula, Eastern Ukraine, the Kherson Oblast, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the Republic of Crimea.

This war is affecting our world and has been ongoing for almost a decade. The consequences of the war include an economic fallout in the United States that has affected inflation. Rising prices and disrupted supply chains should come to an end, so that certain things — such as gasoline and groceries — will not continue to have a higher cost.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy should come together with their cabinet members to broker a resolution to put this war to an end, once and for all. Then the global economy will be in better shape, with growth like we had before the war started.

Alim Howell

Upper Darby Township

Delaware County