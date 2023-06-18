In light of this month’s ecocide in the Kherson region of southern Ukraine, where a demolished dam flooded a dozen villages, leaving over 40,000 Ukrainians homeless and casting sewage — along with hundreds of thousands of now-dead fish — into the Black Sea, it is impossible to render a mute response.

The dam was under control of the Russian military for the past year. Since October, Ukraine’s government had warned that the dam was at risk of being bombarded, like so much of the rest of Ukraine, by Russians whose war tactics have been aimed indiscriminately at destroying civilian structures.

British journalist Peter Pomerantsev reiterated what a Ukrainian writer wryly noted: “Russia has a culture of crime without punishment and punishment without crime.”

Indeed, given Moscow’s powerfully practiced philosophy of “peace equals war,” countering such an offensive may seem Sisyphean. And yet, Russia’s cataclysmic inflictions are a clear summons to all bystanders, including religious organizations, to pray against such measures multiplying. They are also a clear summons to act. Do one thing to rise up: Send water filters, protein packs or flashlights to spell out the message that humanity depends on one individual empowering another to resist passivity.

Vera N. Guertler

West Hempfield Township