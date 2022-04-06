I’m just wondering what will happen when the Russian people realize that potentially tens of thousands of their soldiers have been killed, wounded or captured in Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine? Given his severe crackdown on the media and public dissent, perhaps nothing will happen. But does it concern him? One would think so, since public opinion matters even to autocrats.

How do the many ethnic Russian residents of regions like Kharkiv and Mariupol feel about Putin’s stated desire to bring them back into the loving embrace of “Mother Russia”? As Ukrainian citizens, they have presumably suffered at least as much as ethnic Ukrainians from the indiscriminate Russian destruction of these once-thriving cities.

Finally, who will pay for the estimated (so far) half-trillion dollars of devastation to Ukrainian infrastructure and the massive disruption of the lives of untold millions of Ukrainians?

Assuming that Ukraine somehow survives as an independent country, it’s obvious that it can’t pay for it — nor should it. And nor should the United States and the other NATO members, though realistically they will likely have no choice but to contribute significantly to the unprecedented reconstruction effort.

In this regard, should the West inform Putin that sanctions will remain in place and that normal economic, political, athletic and other relations will not resume unless and until he assumes responsibility for most of the recovery costs facing Ukraine — even if it takes years, or decades?

Since it is almost universally agreed that Russia has created this human catastrophe, shouldn’t it be expected to fix it?

Just wondering.

Gene Miller

New Holland