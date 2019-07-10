A reply to the July 1 letter “Faulty logic on Russia”:
Yes, President Donald Trump is hard-nosed and likes to get his own way. He is also woefully inexperienced in any government situation, which is painfully and embarrassingly evident. What better choice for Russia to favor than one who clearly has no idea what he is doing?
Hillary Clinton is not passive, unassertive, weak or easygoing. She is tough as nails, and extremely bright. Exactly what Russian President Vladimir Putin did not want.
And why question what our intelligence agencies have overwhelmingly concluded? They’ve concluded that Russia did try to interfere with our election process.
Because whatever Trump says is true, and everyone else is lying? What are the odds of that?
Betsy Pederson
Lancaster