If you have not done it, you should ask yourself this paramount question: Why a universe that contains life?
If life is the outcome of a random event that somehow took place within a universe that is the result of a random event, then there is no specific, preordained purpose for the existence of life in any form.
Then anything goes; say or do anything, any time to anyone, without consequence to any authority higher than that created by humans.
No preordained purpose for life implies no ultimate need for its protection.
But could it be that the universe and the life that came into existence on one small planet are not the result of random events?
If so, there must be a source that is a form of life higher than us.
That higher form of life provides us with the ability to be rational, to be civil, to love, and the ability to perpetuate life.
We recognize there are things and events that can be beneficial or detrimental to life.
There is good, there is evil. Indeed, the failure to acknowledge the higher authority may well precede justification for evil.
Recognizing that life is special means it should be protected.
Sadly, the acceptance of abortion on demand places “anything goes” ahead of the gift of procreating and protecting life as provided by the source of creation, that higher authority we call God, who is an existence beyond our imagination.
Daniel T. Fritsch
Manheim Township