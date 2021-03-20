Ever notice the response to a question is sometimes, “Yeah, I mean”? What is that about?

Or the phrase “where we are at.” Why is “at” added?

How about “it’s unbelievable.” If “it’s unbelievable,” how can it be believed?

“I was like.” “Like” is a nondescriptive word.

Is it better to “plan on” a meeting or to “plan for” a meeting?

Can we live “fearless” or must we live “fearlessly”?

Is it better to have temperatures “rise” or should they “rise up”?

Likewise, should temperatures “fall” or “fall down”?

Is “cutting hair long” the same as “not cutting too short”?

Is being “unwell” the same as being “sick”?

Finally, what is the difference between “a few showers” and “little in the way of showers”?

Len Wood

West Lampeter Township