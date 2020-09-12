It's a new and very different fall for Franklin & Marshall College. Several hundred of our students are studying remotely, and a large percentage are in residence on or near campus.

We take seriously the challenge of conducting hybrid education with in-person and residential components. We have many safeguards in place, including COVID-19 testing for all employees and students and signed pledges to observe the commonsense practices that keep everyone safe: wearing masks, washing hands and staying 6 feet apart.

Abiding by those rules is critical, even when inconvenient, and we’re asking visitors to join the effort. As always, we welcome our neighbors to enjoy our beautiful campus, but this year, we are requiring masks, even when biking, walking or exercising on our grounds, including the Sponaugle-Williamson Field parking lot and track.

For your sake and ours, and to keep our campus open, please wear your masks and observe distancing rules when you visit. We really are all in this together.

Barbara Altmann

President

Franklin & Marshall College