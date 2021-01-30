As a healthy human over age 65, I was pleased to see Weis pharmacies now offering COVID-19 vaccines to my demographic.

However, when I appeared at my local branch, I was told by the nice pharmacy employee — the very person who also administers the shots — that I could not sign up in person, but rather had to go home, follow instructions on a website, sign up with a machine and then at some appointed time bring my human body back to the same location, to the same person, to get the vaccine.

As a reasonably intelligent, well-educated human, I thought this unnecessarily complicated, but “when in Rome ...”

I accepted my techno-fate and began to depart when the employee helpfully handed me, from a large pile, a five-page, stapled, photocopied, 10-step instruction guide to “Schedule Your Covid Vaccine,” complete with 11 screenshots and over 500 words.

Though seemingly designed by Rube Goldberg, this treasure map did not daunt me. I went home, read the guide thoroughly and dutifully tried to sign up online.

Unsurprisingly, the site informed me that there were no slots available and I should “try back later.”

I remain vulnerable to the original coronavirus and the variants arriving in the U.S. from other countries. If only I had been able to sign up with a person or — better yet — actually get a shot while at the pharmacy. So much for technology advancing the human condition.

M. Kelly Tillery

Manheim Township