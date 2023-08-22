Our family is so excited that our daughter, Harper, has been selected as the ambassador for Schreiber Center for Pediatric Development’s 35th annual Rubber Duckie Race & Festival. We’d like to invite the whole community to join us for this very special event and to celebrate Harper’s achievements.

At 6 months old, Harper began her journey with Schreiber, seeking early intervention services. Born with medical challenges requiring the use of a nasojejunal tube, Harper’s extreme oral aversion posed significant obstacles. Director of Therapy Services Angie Rice, a certified occupational therapist, worked with Harper to overcome these hurdles.

Now a vibrant 3-year-old, Harper’s progress showcases Schreiber’s dedication. Her speech therapist, Becca Decker, provides personalized care that has transformed Harper into an expressive and articulate little girl. We are grateful for her therapists who have adapted to meet her ever-changing needs.

That’s why this year’s Rubber Duckie Race & Festival, taking place Sept. 10 at Lancaster County Park, is so special to us. We hope everyone will join us to celebrate the achievements of Harper and other Schreiber kids, as we mark a return to in-person festivities after several years. The event promises a day of joy, with the duckie race, food trucks, games, crafts and more. It’s a wonderful opportunity to come together and show your support for this amazing organization.

We hope to see you Sept. 10 as we showcase the transformative impact that Schreiber has on the lives of countless families like ours.

Kirsten Headland

Elizabethtown