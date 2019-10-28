Almost $7 million to screw up Route 272 below Willow Street (“Roadwork rage,” Oct. 21). The only problem with these intersections is the very impatient driver who cannot wait until it is clear to cross the road.
One lane? Has anybody done a traffic count?
All I see is it creating the biggest problem there has ever been in southern Lancaster County.
It would be advisable for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to use the money on road repair and bridges.
Jacklyn Wertz
Providence Township