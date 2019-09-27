I would like to add my two cents with regard to the temporary roundabout at Plum and New streets and Park Avenue (“Roundly criticized,” Sept. 24). As a driver who travels through this intersection often, I personally do not think this is the cure.
On a recent Sunday, while navigating the roundabout heading north on Plum Street, I was about halfway through when a car approached from Park Avenue, did not hesitate or slow down and proceeded around it just in front of me. Had I not stopped, I would have lost my front end.
I have come to the conclusion that many drivers nowadays do not know the meaning of yield or stop. I would love to offer a satisfactory solution but I don’t have the mind of an engineer. But as I said at the beginning of this letter, I’m happy to add my two cents.
Michelle Wise
Lancaster