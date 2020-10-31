Thanks to our current White House, I believe the Republican Party has been and will continue to be culled of any reasonable people. The future bespeaks of an unfathomable lack of critical thought and dominance by those lacking in domestication. Indeed, a modicum of sophistication is in order.

Thanks is also in order to Republicans for empowering these segments of our population: the white underclass, Black underclass, Generations X, Y and Z underclasses.

Well done. Then again, perhaps those folks will recognize that their plights stem from various origins and they will address their own actions and not merely cast blame at others.

An improved GOP and an improved country are highly likely with a Joe Biden victory.

David Kindermann

Manheim Township