Regarding armed militia on rooftops, I support a person’s right to bear arms safely and responsibly. But, similar to contractor licensing in Pennsylvania, where seemingly anybody with a truck and some tools can pass themselves off as a skilled tradesperson, so too can anybody (who is not already prohibited by law) purchase a legal firearm and pretend to be a trained and competent gun owner.

The protest in Elizabethtown saw armed gunmen on rooftops — self-appointed tough guys claiming to be present in order to quell any violence. Who vetted these chumps? Are they really prepared to accept the responsibility of firing into a crowd from three stories high? For the likelihood that they will injure or kill an unintended target? Or is it just a spineless attempt at intimidation?

I assume that part of their motivation stems from the calls to defund police and they feel empowered “to take things into their own hands.” Yeah, that’s probably what law enforcement needs — armed vigilantes. Where does that stop? We have some trigger-happy police officers and bad actors dragging down police departments across the country. Law enforcement already has a tough job to do at these demonstrations and does not need the additional burden of babysitting militia groups.

Kirk Hawthorne

Bainbridge