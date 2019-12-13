The Dec. 11 letter “Looking forward to calm sanity” made a favorable comparison between presidential candidate Joe Biden and the Roman emperor Claudius. The idea put forward was that Biden would bring peace and stability after President Donald Trump, much like Claudius did after the tumultuous reign of Caligula.
But the comparison may not be as flattering after second glance. According to contemporary sources, Claudius was a feeble, forgetful, older man who was often muddled and confused in public, frequently slurring and jumbling his words together; and he was easily swayed by outside interests.
Much more ominously, Claudius was the first emperor who attained power through a coup by the deeply corrupt Praetorian guard, who crowned Claudius hoping he would be easier to manipulate than his predecessors. Claudius repaid them by drastically expanding the power of this extragovernmental organization and showering them with bribes, establishing a precedent that would nearly destroy Rome in the years to come.
So the comparison is an ironically appropriate one, but it serves even better as a warning: Instead of a blueprint for America’s future, the byzantine intrigues of a power-hungry Roman bureaucracy are best left in the past, where they belong.
Louis Petolicchio
Manor Township