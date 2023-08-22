I just read Kevin Stairiker’s LNP | LancasterOnline article “Celebrate National Rollercoaster Day with a ranking of all 15 coasters at Hersheypark” on LancasterOnline.com.

I love Hershey, and I love the coasters there, and I think that you made just a couple of mistakes in your rankings.

First, Lightning Racer, which Kevin Stairiker ranked No. 8, is one of a kind at the park, and it is fun to race your friends.

Second, I also don’t really agree with the ranking of Storm Runner (at No. 7), because it is just so fun, and even if you have ridden it before, you will still feel the same chills you got the first time you rode it.

Next, I believe that Skyrush (ranked No. 5) should be higher, because it is so exciting, and it was even voted one of the top 10 coasters in the entire country by USA Today!

Finally, I don’t agree with the ranking of Wildcat’s Revenge (at No. 4), because it is so fast and fun and takes you through so many inversions and always leaves you wanting more.

Therefore, I believe those coasters should be higher in your rankings.

Kylar Aurand

Grade 5

Manor Township