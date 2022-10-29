In past years, most churches were complicit in the political arena, not wanting to offend their congregants for fear of membership or financial decline. This was evident prior to World War II with the rise of Adolf Hitler in Germany and, as we all know, his reign was merciless. Millions of Jewish people, indigents and minorities were imprisoned and killed in service of Hitler’s hope that an elite, white, upper-class caste system would emerge.

Today, in our own country, we are seeing what I view as the same mindset with those who are called white supremacists or Christian nationalists; and, sadly, history often repeats itself.

When our democracy and our citizens are threatened, devalued and demoralized, and when voter suppression exists and election integrity is threatened, it is imperative that church synods, member churches and all religious and educational institutions speak out and denounce this impending threat.

Being a Christian and being a Christian nationalist are two entirely different tenets. I am a follower of Jesus Christ. He was neither white, American nor Christian!

Jesus taught us to treat all human beings with respect and equity — no matter their sex, race, color, creed or economic level — and to be loving and caring to them, as all are designed by and made in the image of God.

I will do my best to heed and live by his teachings. It is time for churches, clergy, teachers, professors and those in leadership positions to stand up and reject Christian nationalism — not shrink from their responsibility. Jesus would do the same!

Judy Wenrich

Penn Township