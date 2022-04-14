In 1988, at a medical conference in Izhevsk, Russia, where I had been invited to speak about addiction and addiction recovery, I met a Russian officer in charge of nuclear weapon launches. He had been caught drinking on the job, was dismissed and found help in recovery. About 41% of 66,000 military personnel during that time period were dismissed because of drinking while on duty.

Years later, the Russian military’s no-drinking message apparently hasn’t reached Russian Lt. Col. Azatbek Omurbekov, now known as the “Butcher of Bucha.” He reportedly commanded Russian soldiers to besiege Kyiv, Ukraine, and to kill anyone who resisted. According to news accounts, some of his soldiers looted liquor stores and were drunk when killing civilians.

Gruesome photographic evidence and interviews with surviving civilians detail the many civilian victims. When Russians retreated, they left empty liquor bottles scattered on the streets and in fields. Omurbekov allowed it to happen even after he had been blessed by a Russian Orthodox priest, according to news reports.

Drunken Russian soldiers are killing and raping in Ukraine. Do their mothers or wives know? Over a 15-year period, I met with Russian wives and mothers in living rooms and gazebos, sharing with them a new pathway for their own recovery in support groups.

Even though there are now more than 400 such family-member support groups in Russia and many more Alcoholics Anonymous groups, more are needed, as well as more treatment centers to curb the rampant alcohol and drug addiction.

Mary Theresa Webb

West Lampeter Township