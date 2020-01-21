It seems amazing to me that, unlike her pampered contemporaries who need sleep so badly that school districts are contemplating delayed starting schedules, Garden Spot High School student Karli Stoltzfus (“Up and at ’em,” Jan. 13) is able to keep the schedule she keeps.
It was so refreshing to realize that not once did “social media” get mentioned as being central to her life. Karli has a purpose, goals, a supportive family and a real sense of what is important. How sad for the legions of her peers who lack many of those qualities and apparently want their schools to cater to a situation that exists simply because their elders allow them to be self-indulgent free agents.
Really, what is so difficult about going to bed in a timely fashion?
Larry Killian
Cornwall
Lebanon County