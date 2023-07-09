This is regarding the June 2 Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline article “Famous faces.”

Robert White was a Lancaster County-born guitarist who found success, but not fame, as a studio musician with the Funk Brothers, the in-house band at Motown in the 1960s and 1970s.

“Willie” White wrote and played the iconic guitar lick that opened The Temptations’ “My Girl,” which we have heard thousands of times. He also performed on Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and The Supremes’ “You Keep Me Hangin’ On,” and did tons of other guitar work for other famous artists.

Yet very few people know who this Lancaster County original is, or that his birthplace was Billmeyer — home to the White Cliffs of Conoy!

Bill Youndt

Salisbury Township