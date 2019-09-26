In our fast-paced and often frantic world, getting from point A to point B in the most time-efficient and economical manner is important for most of us. It seems neither of these needs were thought of as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation performed whatever work it was performing on Route 30 East near Route 222 North at 11 a.m. Sept. 20.
Traffic was backed up for miles in the eastbound lanes and entrance ramps to Route 30 were clogged and traffic was stopped. Human stress levels had to be at all-time highs, important appointments and meetings had to be missed or postponed, fuel was being consumed even as idle and toxic emissions were cloaking beautiful Lancaster County despite the gorgeous crystal-clear blue sky that came as a gift to us that day.
It seems puzzling that at close to noon at the start of the weekend, PennDOT maintenance planners couldn’t have thought of a better plan to do what had to be done. Working through the night seems like a logical answer.
While I’m not the least bit knowledgeable about PennDOT operations, that option, while costing the taxpayers of Pennsylvania overtime salaries for the PennDOT workers, might save hardworking or retired Pennsylvanians and others some money in fuel costs.
It’s time that PennDOT planners think out of the box or out of the lane most traveled.
Robert Ruder
Manheim Township