What has happened to Lancaster County? We moved here over a year ago and the one thing that impressed us was the cleanliness of Lancaster city and the surrounding municipalities. When driving on Route 30 past the Fruitville Pike area recently, we noticed that the trash has become such an eyesore. Litter is strewn about on both sides of the highway.

Is this a municipal issue or a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation issue? I’m curious why this is happening now, when it was much nicer just a year ago. Regardless, someone needs to step in and take care of this mess before it becomes worse. The roadways are starting to look like a dump!

Rhonda Leonard

East Hempfield Township