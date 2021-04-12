Last month, within hours of learning about the tragic and senseless death of Manheim’s Julie Eberly as the result of apparent road rage in North Carolina, I witnessed firsthand an act of road rage as two male motorists raced south on Route 501 where the road flows into one lane below Millport Road.

Despite their aggressive driving and disregard for the safety of other motorists, they ended up at the intersection of Route 501 and Airport Road at almost the same time.

For these two wannabe race-car drivers, the notion of yielding or being courteous to another motorist was seemingly akin to the idea of pigs flying.

We can scratch our heads, shake our heads and bang our heads against the wall and still not fully understand what turns seemingly decent human beings into maniacs when they get behind the wheel.

May Julie Eberly’s memory be a blessing and may we all remember the cause of her senseless death.

Robert Ruder

Manheim Township