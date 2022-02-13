The Republican National Committee recently decided to describe the events of Jan. 6, 2021, at the U.S. Capitol as “legitimate political discourse.”

The definition of that phrase is: conforming to laws and rules relating to the government using a written or spoken communication or debate.

Does anyone who witnessed the events of Jan. 6, 2021, believe they conform to this definition? Considering how many people been arrested and either pleaded guilty or have been found guilty, I think that first part — “conforming to laws or rules” — is a lie.

As for the next section, there’s no doubt Jan. 6 was about the government.

The last section of the definition of “legitimate political discourse” references written or spoken communication. Are smashing doors and windows, physically and violently overcoming law enforcement officers and injuring many of those trying to control the situation now considered a new form of communication? And some of the words spoken by the mob that day included shouts of “Hang Mike Pence!”

Why does the RNC believe that we the people would believe such lies? Do they think we didn’t see and hear what happened?

Finally, where is our congressman, U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, on all of this? He’s seemingly where he always is — missing in action. In my view, Smucker does not represent the people of his congressional district if he does not come out and acknowledge that “legitimate political discourse” is just another phrase to distract and confuse his constituents about what really happened on Jan. 6, 2021.

John Terlizzi

Warwick Township