I wholeheartedly agree with the comments in the Feb. 9 letter “Doesn’t recognize Republican Party” and could have written those exact sentiments myself.

Thanks, too, to U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell for criticizing the Republican National Committee for its censuring of U.S. Reps. Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for stating their beliefs about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

It seems that the RNC is morphing into an oligarchy that does not truly represent many of us who want to be led by a reasonable president and a well-balanced political party.

While I am thankful for some of the significant contributions former President Donald Trump made regarding the pro-life movement, worldwide religious persecution, strengthening the economy and choosing excellent Supreme Court justices, I am not looking forward to another four years of cringing every time he speaks. Is there not another conservative candidate who is fully capable, but who also will exercise more self-control and grace toward others?

For months, I have been thinking that we need to start a new party: conservative pro-life Republicans who do not want Trump again.

Susan Jones

Manor Township