Was the attack on the U.S. Capitol all because of former President Donald Trump? I, for one, believe there is more to the story. There’s a certain mood out there, a rising anger that’s been brewing for decades. People are alienated with government at all levels and it culminated in a way that was bound to happen.

The lies, cover-ups and betrayals of the Clinton administration set the stage in the 1990s, followed by Hillary Clinton’s flawed policies as secretary of state. The inept George W. Bush administration propagated lies about weapons of mass destruction, dragging us into an unnecessary war that cost trillions of dollars and the loss of thousands of young lives. Then came the Islamic State.

Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden made pledges of societal morality and then, in my view, reversed their collective voices into that which is detrimental to society.

On both federal and state levels, lawmakers abuse taxpayer monies in order to reward themselves with travel, entertainment and fancy accommodations. And now with COVID-19 vaccines available, who is first in line? Why, of course, government officials and those in positions of preeminence. Even Vice President Mike Pence proved to be a huge disappointment by failing to set an example.

Is this all about Trump? No, this has been brewing for many years — the distrust of the government that Trump correctly labeled “the swamp.”

America needs to repent.

Homer Snavely

Cleona