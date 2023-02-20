Since I retired from the military after 25 years, I have always gone to the treasurer’s office at the Lancaster County Government Center for my fishing license. I get about an $18 discount for my service to our country.

This time, I parked near Lancaster Central Market, where there are only a few spaces at which you can still insert quarters, instead of using a credit card.

Well, the employee at the counter took so long to issue my license that I got back to my car to find a $20 parking ticket because my meter ran out.

So, on Valentine’s Day I got ripped off.

Joe DeMora

Conestoga