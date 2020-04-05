A note of thanks to Stehman Memorial United Methodist Church, 485 Indian Run Road, Millersville, for ringing its church bell every day at noon during the COVID-19 pandemic. What a reverent reminder to those of us living in the community to stop whatever we are doing to universally unite at one given time to lift up our prayers to almighty God. Thank you, Stehman Church, for providing an opportunity for our community to collectively engage in a positive activity and at the same time practice social distancing.

Shirley Warfel

Millersville