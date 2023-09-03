The answer to the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board’s Aug. 27 question (“Do values matter to GOP anymore?”) is yes.

Many Republicans are good people but, sadly, their fear of living in a multiracial democracy and their fear of LGBTQ+ people override their values. Many Republicans foolishly look upon former President Donald Trump as a savior who will protect them from their fears.

This fear is generated by the media that Republicans consume — media deliberately designed to keep people in a perpetual state of anger and fear.

For instance, we do need a comprehensive immigration policy, but if the immigrants coming here illegally were white people crossing the Canadian border, Fox “News” would barely mention it.

When people of color eventually slightly outnumber white people in the United States, nobody is going to oppress white people like me and take away my rights.

It won’t hurt white children to learn the truth about our country’s history of racial injustice. They will be better, more empathetic people for it.

There are no “groomers” trying to make children gay or transgender. Sexual orientation is not a choice. There always have been, and always will be, a small percentage of humans who experience gender dysphoria. It’s only been in recent years that medical science has understood this condition.

Republicans need to turn off Fox, Newsmax, etc., take a few deep breaths, go for a walk and learn to relax. We don’t need to make American great again. It already is.

Steve Jones

Landisville