The founders of this country were Christian. They were descendants of those who came to America because it offered a chance to worship God according to their own interpretations of the Bible — interpretations that sometimes conflicted with those of the Church of England.

That is why those same Christian founders refused to ratify the U.S. Constitution without a set of amendments that included a prohibition on any laws “respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” We refer to this today as the separation of church and state.

Today, the First Amendment is often invoked as protection for people of non-Christian faiths (or of no faith at all), but its original purpose was to protect the many, varied denominations of Christianity in the new nation from being forced by the government to conform to a single set of beliefs.

The Congregationalists of New England, the Catholics of Maryland, the Anglicans of Virginia and the Carolinas, and the Presbyterians, Quakers and Mennonites of Pennsylvania all agreed they did not want the government to dictate what they should believe or how they should worship, pray or incorporate their faith into their daily lives.

I believe that America’s Christian founders would be horrified to hear Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano and his supporters promoting “Christian nationalism,” with its call to incorporate their version of Christianity in state government. That position is un-American. Our government should respect individuals’ right to worship as they see fit.

Randall Grossman

Lancaster