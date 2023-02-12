Again. Another Sunday LNP | LancasterOnline editorial about “banning” books in school libraries (“Freedom to read,” Feb. 5 Perspective). I’d like to weigh in. But first, a story.

Fifty-plus years ago, when I was in high school in Wisconsin, my parents encouraged me to read Ayn Rand’s “Atlas Shrugged” for a book report. Her books were not in the school library, and her conservative views were so controversial that my English teacher wanted a meeting with my parents. I wasn’t part of that conversation, but it probably ended with, “Thanks for your concern, but we’ll decide what our son can and can’t read.”

The point? School libraries have been “banning” books for as long as there have been libraries and, more importantly, parents have the right and responsibility to determine what their children read.

Somehow, we’ve come to believe that school libraries should be smaller, mirror images of public libraries. They shouldn’t be. In my opinion, school libraries have two functions: Teach students how to use a library and support the curriculum that’s being taught. Anything else should be up for debate.

I was able to read a “banned” book because my parents decided it was important and they supplied it to me.

So, are books being banned? Of course not. There may be opt-in or opt-out policies, which give control to the parents — where it should be. In my view, there’s not a book out there that parents can’t get for their children.

Nobody is restricting anyone’s right to read. Let’s all take a breath.

Robert Hofmann

East Hempfield Township