The argument regarding states’ rights and abortion laws is reminiscent, in my view, of the slavery issue in the 1860s. State laws are bound to follow the U.S. Constitution, then and now.

The Fifth and 14th Amendments guarantee that no individual or state may deprive any person of life without due process and equal protection of the law.

Thus, as I see it, states cannot constitutionally create a right to end the life of that tiny baby in the womb of its mother. Converting the womb into a tomb is not a right, but a wrong! I believe the death penalty for the unborn is unconstitutional.

Abortion violence always results in the death of a living human person in the womb. Embryology shows that the baby has its own DNA and is growing as a person. Therefore, I believe there can be no grounds for abortion, just as there were no grounds for slavery.

The ill-ruled and eventually overturned Dred Scott case denied U.S. citizenship to Black people. The court originally agreed with this assertion from those who enslaved people: Black people did not have individual rights. Fortunately, that decision was reversed.

Many abortion-rights activists hold to the stance that the baby in the pregnancy is not a person with individual rights.

This year’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, which overturned Roe v. Wade, may get us closer to establishing the right to life of all innocent persons.

The battle for the abolition of abortion is not an issue of states’ rights, in my view. The U.S. Constitution guarantees the right to life for all human persons.

Larry L. Garber

East Donegal Township