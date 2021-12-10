I am very glad that I was born in the 1950s and grew up in the 1970s. When Roe vs. Wade was decided by the U.S. Supreme Court in 1973, I felt that the court was protecting me and every other woman by protecting my personal right.

The court ruled that the Constitution of the United States protects a pregnant woman’s liberty to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction. Whether or not I personally agreed with having an abortion, I believe that a woman has a right to make that decision.

Now, almost 50 years later, that right is greatly in danger of being taken away. I feel personally sorry for those women who are growing up in this era. I will support every organization, such as Planned Parenthood, that will continue to provide the services that young women need so that a potentially bad event doesn’t permanently damage promising young women’s futures.

Kristin Marshall

Lititz